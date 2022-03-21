Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war, Day 26: Here are the latest developments

    Russia broadened its attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after it rejected the ultimatum to surrender.

    Russia Ukraine war Day 26 Here are the latest developments
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    It's Day 26 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Here are the latest developments you should know about

    * Russia broadened its attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after it rejected the ultimatum to surrender. Russia had proposed that civilians would be allowed to leave if the Ukrainian forces in the city lay down arms. Around 3 lakh people are believed to be within Mariupol and Russians have reportedly blocked aid from entering.

    * Earlier today, Mariupol officials said that Russian forces had attacked an art school in the city, where about 400 people were sheltering.

    Also Read: Ukraine refuses to surrender port city Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'

    * Ammonia leak has been reported from the Sumy chemical plant. Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the governor of Sumy Oblast, said on March 21 that ammonia leaked from Sumykhimprom chemical plant at 4:30 am local time as a result of Russian airstrike. The affected area includes the villages of Novoselytsya and Verkhnya Syrovatka.

    * European Union governments will this week consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with US President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

    * Chess Grandmaster Gary Kasparov takes to Twitter to say, "I was called a warmonger in 2014 when I said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop with Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. Now everyone admits that I was right, but wants to repeat the same mistake now. Letting Putin destroy Ukraine increases the threat of a greater conflict, including nuclear."

    Also Read | Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed in military barracks hit by Russia: Report

    * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that failure to negotiate the end of Russia's invasion will eventually result in a 'third world war'. "It is the 26th day and the Russian military tries to find imaginary Nazis from whom they want to defend us. Most importantly, the Russian military cannot find a way home. That is why our soldiers help them with the path to God's judgment," he said in a statement. 

    * United States President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss how the United States, alongside allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created, White House informed on Monday morning.

    * Meanwhile, US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh has said that new US sanctions could reach the 'commanding heights' of the Russian economy. In an interview with an American news channel, Singh said that the new sanctions could cover more banks and sectors that have not yet been touched.

    Also Read | Joe Biden to travel to NATO member Poland to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

