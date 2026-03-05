Russian FM Sergey Lavrov stated Moscow will do 'everything' to create conditions making US-Israel military operations against Iran 'impossible'. He said Russia will engage with the international community to prevent further Mideast escalation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that Moscow will do everything possible to create conditions that would make any US-Israel military operations against Iran "impossible" amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Russia Vows to Prevent Further Military Escalation

During his remarks at the ambassadors' round-table amid the ongoing crisis, Lavrov said Russia would continue engaging in dialogue with regional countries as well as with the international community, including members of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly, to prevent further military escalation. "Russia will do everything to create an atmosphere that will make US and Israeli operations against Iran impossible," Lavrov said. "We will continue to dialogue with these countries and include other countries and international communities of the UNSC and UNGA to make these operations impossible," he added.

He also proposed a moratorium on attacks that lead to civilian casualties in the Middle East, stressing the need to prevent harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Lavrov Questions US Objectives in the Region

Referring to the ongoing military actions, Lavrov questioned the objectives of the operation, saying that even American politicians have not clearly defined its ultimate goal. Lavrov claimed that one of the objectives behind the strikes on Iran could be to create divisions among countries in the Persian Gulf and between Iran and its Arab neighbours.

"One of the goals of Lion's Roar or Epic Fury, whatever they call it, even US politicians cannot say what the ultimate goal of these operations is," the Russian FM said. "I have no doubts that one of the goals [of striking Iran] was to divide the countries of the Persian Gulf and to divide Iran and its Arab neighbours," he added.

Background: Strike on Khamenei and Iranian Retaliation

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its sixth day. Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Moscow Criticises US Diplomatic Stance

The Russian foreign minister also said that recent talks between delegations from the United States and Iran in Geneva had ended "on a positive note", adding that both sides had come close to reaching certain agreements. However, he alleged that the US later accused Iran of being unwilling to meet its requirements, which he described as a tactic.

Lavrov also criticised attempts to place sole blame on Iran for the current situation, saying such claims would allow the US and Israel to continue their actions in the region. "It was stated that the US side was just playing a trick, claiming that Iran is not willing to fulfil their requirements," he said. "Claiming just Iran should be accused for what is happening would be the connivance for Israel and the US to continue what they are doing," Lavrov added.

He further referred to remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump regarding Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, adding that later the US said it had not organised the killing of the Iranian leader.

Lavrov further reiterated Russia's stance and questioned Washington's objectives in the ongoing conflict. "We again have questions about the American goals," he said. (ANI)