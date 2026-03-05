Voting for Nepal's General Elections 2026 concluded with the sealing of ballot boxes. The single-phase election, with 18.9 million voters, will elect 275 representatives. The polls were necessitated by the 'Gen Z movement' and a six-month interim govt.

Voting for Nepal's General Elections 2026 concluded on Thursday with the closing and sealing of ballot boxes at polling stations across the country. Polling officials completed the process of sealing ballot boxes at the stations following the end of voting hours at 5 pm (local time) marking the conclusion of the electoral process.

The 2026 General Elections are seen as a crucial juncture for the Himalayan nation, with high-level leaders across the political spectrum mobilising to exercise their franchise and lead their respective party campaigns. This high-stakes electoral process is taking place in a single phase across all 77 districts, with polling that began this morning scheduled from 7 am.

A Look at the Numbers: Voters and Candidates

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a total of 18,903,689 eligible voters are participating in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives. The 2026 polls have seen a notable demographic shift, with an increase of over 915,000 voters since 2022. Crucially, 52 per cent of the electorate is now aged between 18 and 40, reflecting a significant youth influence on the national outcome. The election features a diverse field of 6,541 candidates competing across various systems to represent this evolving demographic. Under the first-past-the-post system, 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats. Meanwhile, for the 110 seats reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.

Massive Security and Logistical Arrangements

To facilitate this massive exercise, the Election Commission has established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide. The Kathmandu Post noted that a robust security framework is in place to ensure a peaceful vote, with 341,113 personnel deployed, including 149,000 temporary "election police" recruited specifically for the polls. The commission has expressed its commitment to a swift conclusion, stating that it aims to "publish first-past-the-post results within 24 hours after counting begins".

Political Context: Interim Government and the 'Gen Z Movement'

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki cast her vote this morning at the Dhapasi polling centre in Kathmandu. The interim Prime Minister's participation marks a pivotal moment in the transition toward a newly elected government following months of political turbulence, with the "Gen-Z movement" leading to the resignation of multiple political leaders, including former PM KP Sharma Oli.

Speaking to ANI after exercising her franchise, Karki reflected on the conclusion of her administrative mandate, stating, "My duty is completed."

These high-stakes snap polls were necessitated by the historic "Gen Z movement" in September. The uprising resulted in the removal of the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition and the subsequent dissolution of the House of Representatives, leading to Karki's appointment as executive head on September 12.

The Election Commission, backed by the Karki-led administration, confirmed that all arrangements are finalised to return the country to an elected government after a six-month interim period. (ANI)