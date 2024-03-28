Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    Russian President Putin denies aggressive intentions towards NATO but warns of targeting F-16 fighters supplied to Ukraine, escalating tensions amid ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed escalating tensions between Russia and the West, emphasizing that Russia does not harbor aggressive intentions towards NATO countries. This statement comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which has strained relations and sparked concerns similar of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

    During a speech to Russian air force pilots, Putin dismissed claims of potential attacks on NATO members such as Poland, the Baltic states, and the Czech Republic as "complete nonsense." He reiterated Russia's defensive posture while criticizing NATO's eastward expansion since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

    He said, “We have no aggressive intentions towards these states. The idea that we will attack some other country - Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also being scared - is complete nonsense. It's just drivel. If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield.”

    The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has seen increased support from Western nations, including promises to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, Putin issued a stark warning, stating that Russian forces would target and destroy these aircraft if deployed in Ukraine. He also highlighted the potential use of F-16s to carry nuclear weapons, making them legitimate targets if operated from airfields in third countries.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced plans for the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine in the coming months, with countries like Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands pledging support. This initiative is part of broader coalition efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and includes training Ukrainian pilots in operating F-16 aircraft.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Japan lunar lander wakes up again after surviving freezing 2 weeks; captures picture of moon's surface snt

    Japan's lunar lander wakes up again after surviving freezing 2 weeks; captures picture of moon's surface

    Pakistan 6 Islamabad HC judges, in letter to top court council, accuse ISI of intimidation snt

    Pakistan: 6 Islamabad HC judges, in letter to top court council, accuse ISI of intimidation

    Elon Musk backs Indian-origin physician Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill, offers to pay h er Rs 2 crore legal fees gcw

    Elon Musk backs Indian-origin physician Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill, offers to pay her Rs 2 crore legal fees

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Divers find 2 bodies in submerged truck from harbor gcw

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Divers find 2 bodies in submerged truck from harbor

    Recent Stories

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details AJR

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI gcw

    WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI

    Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai ISIS' Pakistani wing issues threat to India, US, Denmark & China after Moscow attack snt

    'Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai': ISIS' Pakistani wing issues threat to India, US, Denmark & China after Moscow attack

    'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti play Punjabi singers in Imtiaz Ali's directed biopic RKK

    'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti play Punjabi singers in Imtiaz Ali's directed biopic

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon