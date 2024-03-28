Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed escalating tensions between Russia and the West, emphasizing that Russia does not harbor aggressive intentions towards NATO countries. This statement comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which has strained relations and sparked concerns similar of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

During a speech to Russian air force pilots, Putin dismissed claims of potential attacks on NATO members such as Poland, the Baltic states, and the Czech Republic as "complete nonsense." He reiterated Russia's defensive posture while criticizing NATO's eastward expansion since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

He said, “We have no aggressive intentions towards these states. The idea that we will attack some other country - Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also being scared - is complete nonsense. It's just drivel. If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield.”

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has seen increased support from Western nations, including promises to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, Putin issued a stark warning, stating that Russian forces would target and destroy these aircraft if deployed in Ukraine. He also highlighted the potential use of F-16s to carry nuclear weapons, making them legitimate targets if operated from airfields in third countries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced plans for the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine in the coming months, with countries like Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands pledging support. This initiative is part of broader coalition efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and includes training Ukrainian pilots in operating F-16 aircraft.