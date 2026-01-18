Ukraine's Foreign Minister warns that intelligence confirms Russia is planning 'dangerous strikes' on substations that supply nuclear power plants. The goal is to deprive Ukrainians of power during winter, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

Ukraine Warns of Russian Strikes on Nuclear Power Supplies

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday stated that Russia is currently planning "dangerous strikes" on substations that supply the country's nuclear power plants in an effort to deprive the nation of "power amid freezing winter." In a post on X, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that intelligence has confirmed plans for potential Russian strikes, warning that such actions could have catastrophic consequences.

"According to our intelligence, Russia is planning dangerous strikes on substations that supply Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Moscow knows no limits in its genocidal goal of depriving Ukrainians of power amid a freezing winter," Sybiha said in his post. He added that Ukraine is sharing relevant intelligence with international partners and stressed the urgent need for the global community, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and major powers that prioritise nuclear safety, to issue clear warnings to Russia. "We are sharing relevant data with partners, warning of the potentially disastrous consequences. It is high time for the world, including the IAEA and major global powers that value nuclear safety, to speak up and issue clear warnings to Moscow and force it to abandon such reckless plans," he added.

Zelenskyy Corroborates Intelligence on Energy Sector Threats

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister's warning comes amid heightened conflict on the eastern front, as Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have increased over recent months, an effort by Moscow to deprive Ukraine of power amid freezing cold and winter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took stock of the matter, noting that there was "ample information about preparations for further Russian strikes on our energy sector and infrastructure, including facilities and networks that serve our nuclear power plants." He stated that such strikes by Moscow undermine the efforts of allied countries to end the war. "Each such Russian strike on the energy sector amid such a harsh winter weakens and undermines the efforts of key states - in particular the United States - to end this war. Ukraine is being as constructive as possible in diplomacy, while Russia is focused only on strikes and on tormenting people," Zelenskyy said.

Conflicting Reports on Battlefield Casualties

According to Al Jazeera, citing the Ukrainian military's General Staff, it is estimated that Russian forces have suffered approximately 1,225,590 personnel losses since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. It also reported extensive equipment losses, including around 11,569 tanks, 23,914 armoured fighting vehicles, 74,601 vehicles and fuel tankers, 36,261 artillery systems, 1,615 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,278 air defence units, 434 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 108,605 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines. However, casualty figures from both sides remain difficult to independently verify, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed that Ukrainian forces lost about 1,305 personnel over the past 24 hours, adding that Russian air defence systems intercepted 214 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and two long-range Neptune missiles, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)