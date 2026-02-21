The AI-India Impact summit highlighted a unique collaboration between AI and culture. Expert Devika Rao explained how classical Indian dance, with its rhythms and recitations, can be used to help treat illnesses like Parkinson's and Dementia.

Blending AI with Culture for Health

As the AI-India Impact summit come to a close one of the unique aspects was the blending AI with cultural practices. Director of Devika Dance Theatre, University of Leeds, Devika Rao says this can help deal with illnesses like Dementia and Parkinson's better. She said, "I am presently working with the NHS UK as a collaborator, and also with the Arts Council and DCMS UK. Here, I am exploring the role of AI in cultural education because my roots are connected to Karnataka, and much of my work is based on cultural education and creative health. We are trying to connect literacy with classical Indian dance, which has a texture enriched by Sanskrit traditions. These expressions take different forms, whether through a bhajan or a padam. What is particularly interesting in this AI summit is how AI can collaborate with the Ministry of Culture in India and connect with heritage communities in the UK."

Tackling Dementia and Parkinson's

On how exactly it will help in dealing with illnesses, she said, "We also do a lot of Yoga activities for Cancer patients. When it comes to Parkinson's disease, the solution lies in rhythm. When it comes to Dementia, it's about memory. Recitation of Bhajan's can help improve memory. Basically, conveying how you're feeling is very important."

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from February 16-20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aimed to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles: People, Planet, and Progress

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)