Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow looks forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi in 2026. He praised the bilateral partnership, noting trade hit $60B in 2025 with a goal of $100B by 2030 through enhanced cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday expressed Moscow's anticipation for continued high-level diplomatic engagement with New Delhi, highlighting the enduring nature of the bilateral partnership. In a video address to the participants of the 2nd International Conference "Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations," Lavrov stated, "We look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia in 2026."

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The Foreign Minister noted that the relationship is built upon a "time-tested friendship" that "stands as a model of how interstate relations should be built - on equality, mutual trust and respect, and due regard for each other's interests." This upcoming visit follows the significant diplomatic groundwork laid during President Vladimir Putin's trip to India in late 2025. Lavrov remarked, "Following President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in December 2025, the alignment of Russia's and India's strategic objectives was reaffirmed, and a substantial package of documents, including policy documents, was signed."

Robust Economic Cooperation

He further emphasised the robust economic cooperation between the two nations, noting that "in 2025, bilateral trade reached approximately $60 billion." Looking ahead, he added, "Our leaders have reaffirmed the goal of reaching $100 billion by 2030." To achieve these targets, Lavrov highlighted that both countries will "deepen cooperation in logistics, technology and investment, including through the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route." He also observed that "already today, 96 percent of trade is conducted in national currencies."

India's Independent Foreign Policy Praised

Lavrov commended India's global positioning, stating that "New Delhi's steadfast pursuit of an independent foreign policy, within the framework of its course towards strategic autonomy, and its consistent prioritisation of national interests command the deepest respect." He noted that "India's influence continues to grow steadily in the emerging multipolar world as one of the leading global political and economic centres, a distinct civilisation and a great power of the 21st century."

Strategic Alignment and Multilateral Support

The Foreign Minister also pointed to the "major significance" of bilateral coordination amid "current geopolitical turbulence, including the acute military and political crisis in the Persian Gulf, provoked by the United States and Israel." Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to supporting India on the international stage, noting that "this year, India holds the BRICS chairmanship under the motto Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Stability." He stated that Moscow stands "ready to provide comprehensive support to our Indian friends throughout their chairmanship." (ANI)