India and South Korea have committed to boosting military and defence industry cooperation, viewing their partnership as vital for Indo-Pacific stability. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his ROK counterpart Ahn Gyu-back held talks in Seoul.

India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have vowed to significantly scale up their military-to-military ties and defence industry cooperation, describing their relationship as a crucial pillar for stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The commitment was reinforced during high-level bilateral talks held on Wednesday between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and South Korean Minister of National Defence Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul.

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High-Level Talks Reinforce Bilateral Ties

The meeting comes on the heels of a successful state visit to India by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung last month. Both ministers noted that the "Joint Vision Statement" outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee has provided a fresh blueprint for the future.

"Our Special Strategic Partnership has made significant progress in recent years," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during his opening remarks. "This meeting, coming within a month of the Presidential visit, reflects the growing strength of our Special Strategic Partnership. I am confident that our relations are fully poised to reach new heights."

Minister Ahn Gyu-back echoed these sentiments, marking Singh's return to Seoul--his first since addressing the Seoul Defence Dialogue in 2019--as a pivotal moment. "The two countries have elevated our relationship into a special strategic partnership since 2015, comprehensively cooperating in developing various fields," Ahn said, adding that the newly agreed-upon foreign and defence ministerial dialogues would further solidify strategic communication.

Deepening Cooperation for Regional Stability

The discussions covered the full spectrum of India-ROK defence relations, with a sharp focus on translating diplomatic goodwill into actionable outcomes. Minister Singh welcomed the creation of a dedicated India-Korea Task Force by the South Korean government, assuring India's full support to fast-track joint initiatives.

Both sides emphasised deeper cooperation in safeguarding critical sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific. The ministers explored avenues for increased joint exercises, high-level military dialogues, and institutionalised engagements throughout the year.

The delegation-level talks concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to regional stability. Minister Singh arrived in Seoul on Tuesday following a successful transit from Vietnam, where he was received by the Ambassador of India to the ROK, Gourangalal Das, alongside senior military officials.

"Going forward, my intention is to take today's discussions towards more meaningful and concrete outcomes," Singh stated, signalling a busy year ahead for Indo-Pacific diplomacy.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Seoul on Tuesday after concluding his visit to Vietnam. He was received by the Ambassador of India to the ROK, Gourangalal Das, and senior officials. (ANI)