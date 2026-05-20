PM Narendra Modi, during his Rome visit, was gifted a painting of Varanasi by Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti. He also met his counterpart Giorgia Meloni to discuss strengthening India-Italy ties and received a warm welcome from the diaspora.

Artistic Tribute Bridges India and Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep appreciation for Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti during his official visit to Rome, spotlighting an extraordinary artistic tribute that bridges the cultures of India and Italy. Tomassetti presented PM Modi, with a striking painting of Varanasi, an ancient and spiritually significant city also known as Kashi.

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Highlighting the artist's lifelong dedication to Indian heritage, PM Modi lauded Tomassetti's decades of work capturing the essence of Vedic culture and historic epics. "A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi," PM Modi shared in a post on X. "His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980s, he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013, he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat." A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Mr. Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi. His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980’s he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013 he worked on 23 large… pic.twitter.com/tYfLPb8ubC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

PM Modi Meets Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship. Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome. Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!."Meloni shared an earlier picture of both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy.

Warm Welcome from Indian Diaspora

PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rome. He in I am very grateful to the Indian community in Italy for the warm welcome in Rome last evening. PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian community for warm welcome and appreciated their commitment towards strengthening India-Italy ties "I am very grateful to the Indian community in Italy for the warm welcome in Rome last evening. Their deep affection for India and commitment towards strengthening India-Italy ties are truly commendable. The Indian diaspora continues to make our nation proud across the world," he said. I am very grateful to the Indian community in Italy for the warm welcome in Rome last evening. Their deep affection for India and commitment towards strengthening India-Italy ties are truly commendable. The Indian diaspora continues to make our nation proud across the world. pic.twitter.com/YK72UPrVzZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

Strengthening India-Italy Strategic Partnership

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)