US Central Command forces have redirected 62 vessels, disabled 3, and boarded 2 to enforce the US blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea. The action comes amid high tensions, with the US vowing to maintain the blockade indefinitely.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday (local time) that its forces had redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled three, and boarded two others while enforcing the US blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea. CENTCOM stated that the actions were taken to ensure compliance with the blockade.

"A US Sailor directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during nighttime flight operations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the ship sails in the Arabian Sea and enforces the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 14, CENTCOM forces have redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance," CENTCOM said.

US Vows Indefinite Blockade

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that the United States would continue its naval blockade on Iranian ports "indefinitely" and for as long as needed, as reported by Al Jazeera. Speaking to reporters in Panama City, Hegseth emphasised that the US Navy can keep the blockade in place by rotating ships in and out of the region as required. "Indefinitely, the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that because we'll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we'll continue to," he said.

Trump Claims 'Total Control' Over Strait

US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit. Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

Trump further maintained that Tehran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with, "Praise be to Allah!" "All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300 per cent INFLATION, and it's getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, and is the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" he added in the social media post.

Iran Rejects US Claims

However, soon after Trump's remarks, Iran rejected his claims, stating that the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation. "Claims and repeated posts by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.

Geopolitical Tensions at Key Chokepoint

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most sensitive geopolitical chokepoints, where past military standoffs have routinely triggered spikes in international crude prices and fears of broader conflict.

The current escalation has already prompted expanded naval patrols, adjustments to shipping routes by commercial carriers, and renewed international calls for diplomatic restraint.

Commercial shipping through the vital corridor currently continues under tight security oversight, though the environment remains highly volatile. Immediate diplomatic attention remains centred on whether negotiations can yield a temporary truce to mitigate the likelihood of armed conflict while keeping maritime trade routes open.

(ANI)