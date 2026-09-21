Russia's ruling United Russia party is leading the country's State Duma elections with 57.5 per cent of the vote, according to initial results. The parliamentary polls were held against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia's ruling United Russia party, which backs President Vladimir Putin, is leading the country's State Duma elections with 57.5 per cent of the vote, according to initial results, as the parliamentary polls were held against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to CNN, final results are not expected before September 25. Initial data from Russia's Central Election Commission showed United Russia comfortably ahead after the three-day voting process ended on Sunday. The election is the first State Duma vote since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin Frames Vote as Show of Support

Putin has presented the election as an indication of public support for the country's military and political course. “Your choice and determination will show once again that millions of people are backing our fighters and that we stand together, united by shared values, our historical memory, love for our Motherland,” Putin said ahead of the vote, according to CNN.

Opposition Absence and Political Control

The elections were held amid a tightly controlled political environment, with CNN reporting that meaningful opposition to the Kremlin was largely absent. Russia's only registered anti-war party, Yabloko, was barred from participating in the federal party-list election by the Supreme Court last month. Putin himself was not on the ballot. He is not due to face a presidential election until 2030. United Russia won 324 of the 450 seats in the State Duma in the previous parliamentary elections in 2021.

Ukrainian Attacks Coincide with Polls

The election also coincided with heightened military activity between Russia and Ukraine. CNN reported that Ukraine launched more than 1,000 drones towards Moscow and the surrounding region on Sunday, with Russian officials saying the attacks killed at least two people and damaged a major oil refinery. The attacks came as Russia's parliamentary vote entered its final day. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the strikes had been planned to disrupt the elections, a claim that Ukraine did not independently confirm.

Voter Turnout and Kremlin's Narrative

Voter turnout is also being closely watched. According to the Central Election Commission, overall turnout stood at 56.66 per cent, while Moscow recorded high participation. CNN reported that the outcome was widely expected given the absence of credible opposition, making turnout and the eventual distribution of the 450 Duma seats key indicators of the political environment. The Kremlin is expected to use the election outcome to demonstrate domestic backing for Putin and his policies, including the military campaign in Ukraine.

Voting for Russians Abroad

Meanwhile, Russian citizens abroad also participated in the three-day voting process. In India, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov cast his ballot in New Delhi, where polling facilities were established for Russian citizens in the country. Five polling stations were set up across India, including in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Goa.

The results are expected to be finalised by September 25, after which the composition of Russia's next State Duma will become clearer. (ANI)