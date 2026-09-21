EAM S Jaishankar arrived in New York for the 81st UN General Assembly 2026 after a transit in Zurich. He will join other world leaders for the high-level debate focused on restoring trust and strengthening international cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Zurich on Sunday (local time) en route to New York, where he is scheduled to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2026. The Embassy of India in Switzerland and Liechtenstein said Ambassador Mridul Kumar warmly welcomed Jaishankar at Zurich airport during his transit to New York. “Amb Kumar warmly welcomed Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar at Zurich airport en route to his official visit to New York to participate in UN General Assembly-2026,” the embassy said in a post on X. The embassy added that Ambassador Kumar also briefed Jaishankar on the latest developments, including recent high-level visits between India, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

81st UNGA Session Details

Jaishankar's visit to New York comes as world leaders prepare to gather at the UN headquarters for the annual high-level General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman is presiding over the session. The General Assembly will bring together presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives from all 193 UN member states, who will outline their priorities and positions on major international issues.

UN Secretary-General's Call for Cooperation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, has called on world leaders to strengthen international cooperation as they gather in New York for the General Assembly. In a video message posted on X, Guterres said, “Come together for peace, dignity, justice, and humanity. Only with international cooperation can we build a better world. We should never give up on fighting for it.” Guterres is attending his final UN General Assembly as Secretary-General, with his tenure set to conclude later this year. “This is my last #UNGA as Secretary-General and my message is clear: We need international dialogue, cooperation and collective action — now more than ever. I will not give up the fight for a better world for everyone,” he said.

According to the United Nations, the 81st session will focus on revitalising global cooperation, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting collective action for peace, dignity and equality. The UN General Assembly's high-level week will also feature discussions on global conflicts, development, climate change, humanitarian challenges and other pressing international issues. The General Debate is expected to provide a major platform for leaders to present their foreign policy priorities and engage on key global developments.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has withdrawn from the race to become the next UN Secretary-General, ending her bid to become the first woman to lead the organisation. (ANI)