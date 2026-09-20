The Indian Embassy in the Philippines celebrated Hindi Diwas with a programme featuring competitions like essay writing and extempore. Participants showcased their love for the Hindi language with great enthusiasm, highlighting its richness and importance.

Hindi Diwas celebrated in the Philippines

The Indian Embassy in the Philippines celebrated Hindi Diwas and highlighted the richness of the language via a programme which saw several competitions where participants took part with great enthusiasm.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the Philippines said on Sunday, “The Embassy of India celebrated Hindi Diwas, highlighting the richness and importance of the Hindi language.” According to the Embassy, the programme featured the reading of the Home Minister’s message, followed by a collective singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, and Essay Writing, Hindi video-making, and Hindi extempore competitions. Participants took part with great enthusiasm and showcased their talent and love for the Hindi language, it underlined. https://x.com/indembmanila/status/2101650363082543394?s=20

Amit Shah's message on Hindi Diwas

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to learn as many languages as possible but stressed that they should not abandon their mother tongue, while highlighting the importance of language and culture on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

In a video, Shah said, "The Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of the Indian Union on September 14, 1949. However, a paradox emerged after independence: while political freedom was attained, issues concerning one's own language, culture, and self-respect were relegated to the margins. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi had called for freedom from the colonial mindset, and language plays a central role in this liberation.” He also urged parents across the country to communicate with their children in their mother tongue. "I want to tell the youth: learn as many languages of the world as you can, but do not abandon your own language. I also wish to address all parents across the country and tell them to make it a point to speak with their children in their mother tongue. There is no greater sin than the inferiority complex that suggests speaking one's own language makes one seem lesser. It is the language that connects us to our mother, our soil, our history, and our culture,” the minister said.

About Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The day highlights the language's role in bridging diverse linguistic and cultural communities across India. The Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, designated the Hindi language in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India. (ANI)