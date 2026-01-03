Russia has condemned the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro as an act of armed aggression. Conversely, the EU has supported the US action, while US President Donald Trump confirmed the successful operation.

Russia Condemns US 'Armed Aggression'

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable In a statement the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said, "This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. The pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologized animosity has prevailed over pragmatic engagement, as well as over any readiness to build relations based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue. We proceed from the understanding that all parties that may have grievances against one another must seek solutions through dialogue-based mechanisms. We stand ready to support such efforts. Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, free from any destructive, let alone military, external interference. The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at safeguarding the country's national interests and sovereignty. We support the statements by the Venezuelan authorities and by the leaders of Latin American countries calling for the urgent convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

EU Backs US Action, Cites Maduro's Lack of Legitimacy

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a sign of an increasingly polarised world on the US strike, Kaja Kallas the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs supported the US action saying Nicolas Maduro lacked legitimacy. "I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she said.

US Officials Confirm Maduro's Capture

Earlier, Utah Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday that he was informed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States. In a post on X on his personal account, Lee said that the action by the US, likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. He said, "Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant. This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised"

The Senator's remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country". "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the US President posted on Truth Social.

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government. (ANI)