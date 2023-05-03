Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says strike target was Vladimir Putin

    Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind the "planned terrorist attack".

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says attack aimed to kill Vladimir Putin
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Multiple reports coming in claiming that the Kremlin was attacked by two drones last night in a suspected assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media. Asianet Newsable cannot vouch for the authenticity of these videos.

     

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
