Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says strike target was Vladimir Putin
Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind the "planned terrorist attack".
Multiple reports coming in claiming that the Kremlin was attacked by two drones last night in a suspected assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media. Asianet Newsable cannot vouch for the authenticity of these videos.