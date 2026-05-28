Russian ambassador Denis Alipov announced at the Indo-Russian Education Summit that Russia aims to host 500,000 international students by 2030. Russia currently hosts 300,000 international students, with nearly 40,000 from India alone.

Russia's Vision for Global Education

The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Thursday said that Russia is commited to increasing the number of international students in Russia to half a million by 2030, while highlighting Russia's academic strengths and its expanding global education outreach. Addressing the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026, Alipov said, "The Russian education system combines renowned scientific schools, rigorous academic standards, practical training and professional relevance in key sectors of the modern world, including engineering, medicine, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, nuclear science, industrial innovation and advanced research in various fields. Today, Russia hosts around 300,000 international students, including nearly 40k from India only."

He added, "We are committed to increasing the number of international students in Russia to 500,000, half a million by 2030. It is encouraging to witness the steady expansion of academic exchanges and joint research initiatives between our countries. Broader avenues of cooperation create new opportunities for students and for scholars while helping address global challenges and promote innovation."

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He also said that universities across Russia and India are building dynamic partnerships in various sectors. He added, "Universities across Russia and India are building dynamic partnerships in engineering, economics, governance, medicine and advanced technologies."

Strengthening Academic Partnerships

He further underlined institutional collaborations between the two countries and also welcomed the initiatives of the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan to expand educational cooperation with Russia. He said, "We also welcome the productive partnership between Dr. Ambedkar University in Agra and the MGIMO University, which includes student exchanges, internships, and academic collaboration.

Key Institutional Collaborations

Among medical institutions, Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University collaborates with IIT Bombay, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, the University of Delhi, and JIS University in medical education, joint research, and academic exchanges. Kazan Federal University has introduced English-language medical programs and academic mobility initiatives within the framework of the Indian ITEC and GIAN programs. We welcome the initiatives of the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan to expand educational cooperation with Russia, including through Russian language programs."

Promoting Russian Language in India

He also highlighted the opening of Russian language centres in various regions of India. "In 2025-26 alone, Russian language centres were opened in Trivandrum, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while institutions in other Indian states also show a growing interest in such initiatives," he said.

About the Indo-Russian Education Summit

According to the official website, the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026, currently being held from May 28 to 29 at Le Meridien, Connaught Place, in the capital, is bringing together policymakers, academicians, and institutional leaders from India and Russia to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education, research, and student mobility.

The website added that the Indo-Russian Education Summit, now in its second edition, has evolved into a major platform for advancing academic collaboration between India and Russia. The summit focuses on strengthening educational ties, expanding higher education opportunities, building industry partnerships, and showcasing innovation in the education sector, while aiming to connect institutions and create pathways for students and scholars across both countries. (ANI)