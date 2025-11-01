The Russian-African Raw Materials Dialogue has opened in St. Petersburg, uniting 32 African nations with Russia to boost cooperation in resource management and engineering education, aiming for shared economic sovereignty and strategic partnerships.

The Russian-African Raw Materials Dialogue officially opened at the Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University under the theme "Development Path: Raw Materials and Personnel as the Basis of Economic Sovereignty." The forum marks a new stage in Russia-Africa cooperation, focusing on shared development in the resource and education sectors. As per TV BRICS, the dialogue aims to develop joint approaches to advancing African economies, drawing on Russian expertise in resource management and engineering education.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Level Participation and Key Agendas

Participants will discuss practical measures to strengthen collaboration in mineral extraction and the establishment of educational programmes for training engineering professionals. Representatives from 32 African Union member states have confirmed their participation, including eight sectoral ministers, 17 ambassadors and charges d'affaires, as well as heads of industrial enterprises and leading universities. The Russian delegation includes scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences, experts from the Mining University, senior executives from major resource companies, and representatives of ministries and agencies.

Strengthening Strategic Alliances

Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Competence Centre for Mining Engineering Education under the auspices of UNESCO, the event builds on agreements reached during the Second Russia-Africa Summit (2023). The forum underscores both regions' shared goal of fostering economic sovereignty through knowledge, technology, and responsible resource use.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted, "the African continent has a very great future," adding that BRICS intends to work actively within its fast-growing markets. With Africa holding about 30% of the world's mineral reserves, 40% of gold, and up to 90% of platinum, experts view the partnership as one of significant mutual benefit.

Growing Trade and Political Dialogue

Russian officials highlighted that trade turnover with African countries has increased by over 60% in the past five years, alongside strengthening political dialogue -- a testament to Moscow's deepening engagement with the continent's emerging economies.

The two-day dialogue is expected to pave the way for new strategic partnerships in mining, engineering education, and sustainable development.