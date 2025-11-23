PM Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, including with leaders from the Netherlands, South Africa, the UK, and France, to discuss and strengthen partnerships in trade, tech, and energy.

PM Modi meets Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The leaders discussed several aspects of the growing partnership between the two countries, including innovation, technology, and energy. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The bilateral partnership between our nations is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. We will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come."

Bilateral with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

PM Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which both leaders reviewed the status of their partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in commerce, cultural exchanges, investment, technology, skilling, AI, and critical minerals. After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more. Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa's successful G20 Presidency."

Engagements with other world leaders

Other leaders whom PM Modi includes are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

India-UK partnership

Following his meeting with the British Prime Minister, PM Modi wrote on X, "It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India-UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains."

India-Malaysia cooperation

He said he had a "great exchange of views" with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and noted that the two nations aim "to diversify bilateral cooperation."

India-France ties

PM Modi added that he was "delighted" to meet President Macron, explaining that they "had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"

India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership

His interaction with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, their second meeting this year, was described by PM Modi as "indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership." Both sides discussed avenues to expand economic and investment collaboration further.

India-Brazil relations

After meeting the Brazilian President, PM Modi noted, "India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people."

Discussion with UN Secretary-General

A "very productive" discussion also took place with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

G20 'Family Photo'

Ahead of the main G20 session, PM Modi also interacted with several other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Sharing a 'Family Photo' from the summit, PM Modi said on X: "Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity." (ANI)