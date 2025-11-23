PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, including his first talk with new Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and a discussion with Netherlands PM Dick Schoof on boosting partnerships in technology and energy.

PM Modi holds first meeting with new Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Takaichi was elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier on October 29, PM Modi had spoken to PM Takaichi and congratulated her on assuming office. He discussed the shared vision of advancing the partnership between the two countries and the leaders underscored that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Sharing the details of the call in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity."

Previously, Takaichi said her government will deepen multilateral dialogue with India and other countries such as South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, and advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific" where China is increasing its military activities, state media reported. Takaichi, a protege of the late former PM Shinzo Abe, is the first woman Prime Minister of Japan.

Meeting with Netherlands PM Dick Schoof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The leaders discussed several aspects of the growing partnership between the two countries, including innovation, technology, and energy.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The bilateral partnership between our nations is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. We will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come."

Other key bilateral meetings

PM Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Other leaders whom PM Modi includes are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. A "very productive" discussion also took place with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ahead of the main G20 session, PM Modi also interacted with several other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sharing a 'Family Photo' from the summit, PM Modi said on X: "Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity." (ANI)