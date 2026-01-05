Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified US role in the country’s governance. Contradicting earlier presidential remarks, Rubio stated the US will not directly administer Venezuela.

In the wake of a dramatic US military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, a significant clarification emerged from Washington regarding the United States’ role in Venezuela’s future governance.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed comments made by President Donald Trump, effectively walking back the suggestion that the United States would directly run Venezuela after Maduro’s ouster.

Rubio emphasized that Washington does not intend to administer Venezuela day-to-day, but will instead rely on leverage from existing sanctions, particularly the oil blockade, to push for political and economic changes, Associated Press reported.

President Trump’s original remarks, made at a press conference in Florida following the operation, repeatedly mentioned that the US would “run the country” until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could occur. These comments sparked concern among critics - including some Democrats and members of Trump’s own Republican base - who viewed the statement as a possible indication of extended US governance or occupation, reminiscent of past nation-building efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rubio sought to clarify the administration’s approach, arguing that Trump’s language had been misunderstood. Appearing on several television news programs, he described US leverage as stemming primarily from the enforcement of an oil “quarantine” — sanctions and interdictions on tankers associated with Venezuelan crude — that was in place prior to Maduro’s removal.

Rubio explained that this leverage will remain a central tool to influence how Venezuela’s oil industry operates and to pressure the country’s current leadership to curb narcotics trafficking and implement reforms.

Instead of directly managing Venezuela’s government functions, Rubio indicated that Washington will judge the actions of those currently in charge and use economic pressure as its primary means of influence. He also suggested that Maduro’s subordinates, who now hold interim authority in Caracas, should be given space to govern, with the US closely monitoring their decisions.

The US operation, which drew Maduro from a military installation in Caracas to US custody in New York where he faces federal narco-terrorism conspiracy charges, has already triggered diplomatic backlash. Venezuela’s vice president, appointed interim president by the high court, denounced the US action as “imperialist” and demanded Maduro’s release.

Rubio’s remarks are aimed at calming fears of a prolonged US role in governing Venezuela and reframing the administration’s policy as leveraging existing sanctions and economic tools rather than direct administrative control.