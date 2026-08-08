US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the 'Pax Silica' initiative for securing supply chains. At a roundtable, President Trump announced a $3B investment in domestic mining and workforce development to reclaim US dominance in critical minerals.

US Announces Major Push for Mining and Supply Chain Security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday highlighted the Department's flagship "Pax Silica" initiative, led by Under Secretary Jacob Helberg, as the cornerstone of a broader strategic drive to secure critical supply chains, protect national sovereignty, and partner with the private sector and global allies.

Speaking at President Donald Trump's roundtable on American Mining where Trump announced a $3 billion investment in domestic mining projects and workforce development, Rubio praised Helberg's leadership in designing the initiative. "Under the leadership of someone who needs to be recognised, our Under Secretary Jacob Helberg...he came up with something called Pax Silica, and it's an initiative that leads our efforts to partner with the private sector and invest in mining and refining and in processing, as well as the end-use applications of that," Rubio said.

"At the core of this is our industrial strength, but also our national sovereignty; that we never depend on other countries for things we need to prosper and to defend ourselves as a people," Rubio added, emphasising that the State Department will leverage its diplomatic reach to diversify supply chains so "no country can ever hold this over our head and threaten us in the future".

Sharing Rubio's remarks, Under Secretary Jacob Helberg affirmed the achievements of the Pax Silica initiative, stating, "Under @POTUS and @SecRubio's leadership, we're building the trusted AI partnerships that will define the future. Through Pax Silica, we're strengthening supply chains, driving investment, and keeping America at the forefront of innovation."

Investing in the Next Generation of Miners

The remarks came as President Trump unveiled major federal grants aimed at reclaiming American dominance in critical minerals and training a new generation of workers to address looming workforce shortages. "I'm delighted to be here at the State Department to announce some of the largest-ever investments in American mining... We're putting our miners back to work, and we're reclaiming America's rightful place as the minerals superpower of the world," Trump stated.

Addressing labour concerns, Trump noted that half of the current mining workforce is scheduled to retire within three years. ] "Half of our current mining workforce is set to retire within the next 3 years. That's why my administration is making an unprecedented financial commitment to our nation's mining schools... the schools came to us seeking $10M per year in funding. Instead, I'm thrilled to announce that we're delivering $100M to train the next generation of American miners," he said.

According to the White House, critical materials form the foundation of modern technology and infrastructure, powering everything from automobiles and industrial machinery to smartphones, computers, and defence systems. Targeted investments in these sectors serve to eliminate key supply chain vulnerabilities, strengthen domestic industrial resilience against geopolitical shocks, and guarantee that national defence and emerging technologies depend on secure, American-sourced materials.

India Hailed as Pivotal Partner in 'Pax Silica' Initiative

Earlier in June, highlighting the deep strategic alignment between Washington and New Delhi, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg lauded India as a pivotal partner in securing the global technological future, describing the ties between the two democracies as one of the most vital partnerships of this century.

Speaking to ANI, Helberg expressed immense optimism about the ongoing joint efforts under the Pax Silica framework, reflecting on India's early leadership role in the initiative. "We are incredibly excited to partner with India. India was one of the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica. Our Ambassador in India has really been a remarkable steward of the US-India relationship, which, as he says, we believe is one of the single-most consequential bilateral relationships in the world in the 21st century," Helberg stated.

The inaugural Pax Silica Summit took place last December, with New Delhi formally joining the initiative in February on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi. Rather than functioning as a standard trade agreement, the initiative operates as a pact for economic and military security. This framework is anchored on the understanding that future security will rely heavily on which nations manage and control the artificial intelligence value chain.