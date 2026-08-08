Hundreds participated in a 'Tribute Run 5K' in Kathmandu to honour Nepali climbers, including famed mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who perished in a Broad Peak avalanche. The run concluded with a vigil at the Bouddhanath Stupa for the climbers.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Nepali climbers who died in the Broad Peak avalanche. On Saturday morning, hundreds of people took part in the "Tribute Run 5K", paying tribute to the climbers who perished in the avalanche that struck the world's 12th-highest peak at the end of July.

The runners, upon reaching the Bouddhanath Stupa, the finish line of the marathon, held vigil, lighting the butter-fed-lamp in front of the photo of the climbers. Portraits of British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, Pur Bahadur Gurung, Kili Pemba Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa were kept facing the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Bouddhanath Stupa, and paid the vigil.

"Nepal Marathon has paid tribute to all the climbers by organising a 'tribute run.' It started from the Baluwakhani Community Park and ended in Bouddha (nath Stupa), where the vigil was held along with a commemoration ceremony. All the runners, along with the volunteers, paid tribute to the climbers by holding two minutes of silence. We will be remembering all our heroes throughout our lives," Ayush Tamang, organising committee member of the Tribute Run 5K in honour of the climbers, told ANI.

Recovery Efforts

Rescuers had retrieved four of the bodies of the climbers on August 2, 2026. A total of 7 bodies have been recovered from the peak, with three still on the slopes of one of the technical peaks. The body of one Nepali climber is yet to be retrieved, while three other bodies have been brought to Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, where procedures are being completed for the retrieval back home. Only the body of Pur Bahadur Gurung, the ten-time Everest summiteer, has been retrieved back home, and a funeral was held on Friday.

"All those who died in the Broad Peak avalanche are our national heroes. They have contributed a lot in terms of tourism as well as made Nepal and Nepali proud. They will live in our lives forever; we'll remember them and (may they) rest in peace," Tamang said.

The Fateful Expedition

British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, commonly known as "Nims Dai" had led a team of 10 climbers, including himself, from multiple nations. 5 of the climbers were from Nepal, including Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Pur Bahadur Gurung of Nepal. The group also included Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, Chinese climber Wang Zhong, Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman and Mallory Geis and Sarah Mallory of the United States.

The avalanche struck Broad Peak on 30th July, killing former British Gurkha soldier and celebrated mountaineer Purja along with his guide teammates, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Purja's company, Elite Exped, confirmed the incident through a social media statement and expressed profound grief over the loss.

Remembering Nirmal 'Nims Dai' Purja

Nirmal joined the British Gurkha Regiment in 2003 at the age of 18. In 2009, he joined the British Special Boat Service (SBS), an elite special forces unit. During his 16 years of service in the British military, his interest in mountaineering continued to grow. In 2018, Purja was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Project Possible and Global Fame

In 2012, Nirmal reached Everest Base Camp. To learn mountaineering, he climbed 6,119-metre Lobuche East, which became his first mountain ascent. In 2019, Purja launched an expedition called "Project Possible", through which he climbed all 14 of the world's mountains above 8,000 metres in six months and six days. At the time, the previous record had stood at around eight years. His record was later broken in 2023 by Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila, who climbed all 14 peaks in three months and one day.

Nirmal's "Project Possible" journey, which began with Annapurna in his birthplace, was documented in the film "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible," which received worldwide attention. To finance his expedition to climb all 14 peaks, he raised funds by mortgaging his own house again. After "Project Possible," he became internationally renowned.

Achievements and Controversies

Although Norwegian climber Kristin Harila surpassed the record in 2023 by completing the challenge in three months and one day, Purja's achievement remained one of the most celebrated milestones in modern mountaineering. His remarkable journey was featured in the popular Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. Purja also sparked global debate in May 2019 after sharing a widely circulated photograph showing a long queue of climbers near the summit of Mount Everest, drawing attention to overcrowding and safety concerns on the world's highest peak.

Alongside his achievements, Purja also faced controversy. In 2024, The New York Times reported allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by two women. Purja denied the allegations through his legal representatives. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)