The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistan's security apparatus of abducting, torturing, and killing two men, Salman Bangulzai and Attahullah Baloch, in separate incidents, intensifying criticism over enforced disappearances.

Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have intensified criticism of Pakistan's security apparatus after the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claimed that two Baloch men were abducted, allegedly tortured in custody, and later found dead in separate incidents in Panjgur, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Details of the Disappeared Men

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC said 33-year-old Salman Bangulzai, a resident of Khudabadan in Panjgur, disappeared shortly after Eid in 2026. The organisation alleged that he was held in what it described as illegal detention and torture facilities before his body was recovered from the Newan Kaur area of Panjgur on July 31. The group claimed Salman earned his livelihood as a shopkeeper and was supporting his family before his disappearance. The BYC alleged that instead of being reunited with their loved one, Salman's family received his body bearing multiple bullet wounds. The organisation said the incident reflected what it described as the continuing lack of accountability surrounding enforced disappearances and alleged unlawful killings in Balochistan.

In another statement, the BYC raised the case of 35-year-old Attahullah Baloch from Kodask in Khuzdar. The organisation alleged that personnel from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and Military Intelligence (MI) detained him in Panjgur on March 24. He remained in custody for nearly three months before allegedly being killed on June 21.

'Systematic Pattern of Repression'

The BYC described the prolonged uncertainty experienced by families of missing persons as a deliberate tactic, arguing that the emotional distress caused by prolonged disappearances forms part of a broader pattern of repression. BYC maintained that Attahullah's relatives endured months of uncertainty before ultimately learning of his death, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

BYC asserted that both incidents illustrate what it called a systematic pattern of enforced disappearances, custodial torture and extrajudicial killings carried out with impunity and called on the global community to intervene, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)