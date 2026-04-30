The Pentagon's first official estimate reveals the U.S. military campaign against Iran has cost nearly $25 billion, primarily for munitions. The conflict has resulted in 13 American troop deaths. This significant financial burden, coupled with rising oil prices and inflation concerns, has become a major political issue.

The United States has spent nearly $25 billion on its military campaign against Iran, according to the first official estimate released by the Pentagon since the conflict began on February 28. Acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst disclosed the figure while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, offering lawmakers the clearest public picture yet of the financial burden of the war.

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Hurst told lawmakers, “Approximately, at this day, we are spending about $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury, most of that is in munitions.” The figure also includes some operational and maintenance expenses as well as the replacement of damaged military equipment, though officials did not confirm whether it covers the long-term cost of rebuilding U.S. military infrastructure in the Middle East damaged during the conflict.

The war has already taken a human toll, with 13 American troops killed and hundreds wounded, while the Pentagon has deployed tens of thousands of additional personnel to the region. Three aircraft carriers remain stationed in the Middle East as Washington maintains military pressure despite a fragile ceasefire between the two sides.

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The cost of the conflict has also become a major political issue in Washington. Rising oil and gas prices triggered by disruptions in Gulf shipping routes have increased inflation concerns at home, giving opponents of the war fresh ammunition ahead of the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. Recent polling shows public support for the conflict slipping as Americans question both the financial and strategic cost of continued involvement.

Defense officials insist the spending is necessary to stop Iran from advancing its nuclear programme, but critics in Congress are demanding greater transparency over how much more the conflict could ultimately cost American taxpayers if tensions escalate again.

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