A viral social media video showing a man preparing pizza dough with his feet has sparked widespread food hygiene concerns. However, questions remain about the footage's authenticity, as similar bizarre food preparation clips have previously been exposed as AI-generated. Viewers are urged to await independent verification before drawing conclusions.

A video circulating on social media has drawn attention after seemingly showing a young man using his feet to prepare pizza dough. The unusual footage has prompted questions about food hygiene and the authenticity of viral videos shared online.

The clip, shared on Instagram, appears to show a man using his feet while handling pizza dough. The visuals have the potential to trigger strong reactions from viewers, particularly over concerns about cleanliness and safe food preparation.

Viral Food Video Raises Hygiene Questions

Food preparation requires proper hygiene practices, including clean hands, sanitised equipment and safe handling of ingredients. Any suggestion that food is being handled in an unhygienic manner can quickly raise concerns among consumers.

However, the footage alone does not establish where or when the incident took place, whether the food was intended for customers, or the identity of the person shown. These details would need independent verification before further claims could be made.

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Could The Viral Video Be AI-Generated?

The authenticity of the footage also needs to be examined before it is treated as evidence of an actual food-safety incident. Similar videos showing people apparently preparing food with their feet have circulated online, and at least one widely shared clip depicting a man making burgers this way was identified as AI-generated by fact-checkers.

Until the specific clip is verified, viewers should avoid drawing conclusions about a particular restaurant, food vendor or location based solely on the video.