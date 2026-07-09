Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft assumes a key anti-submarine warfare leadership role at RIMPAC 2026. This marks the first time the Indian Navy is discharging the role of Deputy Commander Task Force for Theatre-level Anti Submarine Warfare.

Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has assumed key anti-submarine warfare leadership role at the Rim of the Pacific Exercise - RIMPAC 2026 as the sea phase of the exercise begins.

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Indian Navy's Historic Leadership Role

In a statement, the Indian Navy said that its P-8I LRMR aircraft and contingent of participating personnel continued active engagement with partner navies through mission planning, technical preparations, operational briefings and professional exchanges. "This is the first time that Indian Navy is discharging the role of Deputy Commander Task Force for Theatre-level Anti Submarine Warfare during the exercise," the statement said.

Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security

The deployment reaffirms Indian Navy's commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific while enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness and operational cooperation with partner navies, the Indian Navy underlined in a previous statement.

🇮🇳🤝🇺🇸 #BridgesofFriendship#IndianNavy's P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft has arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise - #RIMPAC2026. This is one of the world's largest multinational maritime… pic.twitter.com/EzOm0NYwWY — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 3, 2026

About RIMPAC 2026

RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. According to an official US Navy website, thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands.

Focus on Undersea Domain and Advanced Tech

It further noted that during the exercise, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) units will use realistic at-sea training scenarios to demonstrate unique capabilities in order to maximize advantage in the undersea domain. "This year's exercise will highlight two critical investments that are reshaping how COMSUBPAC units train to fight and win in contested maritime environments: advanced unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs) and long-range fires," the website said.

It underlined how RIMPAC- which is the world's largest international maritime exercise, "provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans." (ANI)