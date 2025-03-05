Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH)

Republicans in Congress stood up and chanted 'USA, USA' to a Democrat heckler during US President Donald Trump's address when he recalled his popular victory.

A Democrat hold a sign reading, "This is not normal." A Republican grabbed and threw the sign. US Congress Speaker Mike Johnson threatened Democrat hecklers with a Sergeant at Arms to restore order. Representative Al Green was then asked to leave the house.





After greeting Johnson, US Vice President JD Vance, US First Lady Melania Trump, and Congress, Trump began his address. Trump said, "America is back," to applause and chants of "USA, USA" from Republican lawmakers.





He said, "Six weeks ago I stood beneath the dome of this capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America. From that moment on it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years, and we are just getting started."

Donald Trump is addressing the joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time), his first since taking over as President in his second term in office.

Earlier, US Congressman Zach Nunn said that they will have a great opportunity to hear US President Donald Trump on three key issues - American energy independence, national security and getting the economy back on track.

On US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, Nunn said, "We're going to have a great opportunity to really hear from President Trump on three key issues that he's promised to deliver on. The first is American energy independence. The second is our national security, including that at our southern border, and the third is getting our economy back on track. And this means tax cuts to be able to help working-class families keep the things they need, as well as bring down federal spending so that we don't have so much money going to Washington and we can keep that money directly in our communities."

Speaking to ANI, Zach Nunn praised the Trump administration's work in delivering for America and stressed that the key aspect of it is to put "America first."

On the work done in the past six weeks of the Trump administration, he said, "I think the Trump administration has done a great job delivering from America, for America. I think a key aspect of this is that we've been able to put Americans first. One of the key elements of this is we brought some guests in from Iowa who are part of our workforce. You can't have a made in America first plan without a workforce that's made in America and this is a partnership that we've done through our trade skills making sure that people have the apprenticeship programs that work as well as being able to have those skill sets necessary to do the manufacturing, the advanced technology and the innovation that really only America's providing the world."

