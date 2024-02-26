Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    Realtor Omer Labock shared a video on Instagram as he provided a tour of the “tiniest apartment” in Manhattan that is up for rent for $1200 (approximately Rs 99,482) a month. No prizes for guessing that the video has left several sections of the internet nothing but furious.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    After seeing a video of the "tiniest apartment" in New York that went popular on social media, the internet was in for a massive shock. Realtor Omer Labock gave a tour of the "tiniest apartment" in Manhattan in a video that he posted on Instagram. It is available for $1200 (about Rs 99,482) per month. You won't be surprised to learn that the video has infuriated a number of online users.

    While showing around the apartment, Omer said, “This has to be the tiniest apartment in Manhattan. This is insane. This is the entire apartment. I cannot make this stuff up. This is everything. No bathroom. No kitchen. All you have is just a closet, probably from Ikea."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Omer Labock (@realtoromer)

    There is no bathroom in the apartment but it is, instead, located in the hallway. Omer walked through the corridor outside the apartment and showed the bathroom to the viewers in the video. "It's the cheapest flat, which makes it wild. Therefore, you could live in essentially a bedroom for $1200 a month," he continued.

    Over 8 million people have seen Omer Labock's video on Instagram, and furious comments have been left by individuals. That should come as no surprise.

    “Jail cells have toilets,” a user said. Another comment reads, “This is NOT an apartment and the landlord should be imprisoned for suggesting it is.”  A third user added, “If there isn’t a bathroom or kitchen in the unit, it’s NOT an apartment.”

    "Calling that room a bedroom is very generous!," another user added.

