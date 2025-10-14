Afghan Defence Forces posted a stark warning on X saying that if Pakistan “makes the mistake again” and attacks Afghan territory, fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan could reach and capture Karachi and Islamabad.

Afghan Defence Forces posted a stark warning on X saying that if Pakistan “makes the mistake again” and attacks Afghan territory, fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan could reach and capture Karachi and Islamabad. The message comes amid fierce cross‑border clashes, mutual accusations of airstrikes, and closures of major border crossings — a dramatic escalation that has put both capitals on high alert.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Warning for Pakistan: Pakistan makes the mistake again and attacks Afghanistan, it is that fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan could reach and capture the cities of Karachi and Islamabad,” Afghan Defence Forces wrote on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

Earlier, Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has warned that Kabul has “other options” if peace efforts with Pakistan fail, amid escalating border clashes that have left dozens dead on both sides. His remarks came after intense fighting between Afghan and Pakistani forces along the Durand Line, marking one of the most serious confrontations since the Taliban took power in 2021.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan’s retaliatory operations against Pakistan “achieved our objectives” and were conducted with care to avoid civilian casualties. “The overnight retaliatory operation against Pakistan that we carried out for four hours achieved our objectives, and during that, we tried to ensure that none of the civilians faced any kind of harm,” he said.

While maintaining that the situation was “under control,” the Afghan minister accused “some elements in Pakistan” of trying to create instability. “The people of Pakistan and those who are ruling there mostly want peaceful relations with Afghanistan. But a few sections of Pakistan are trying to deteriorate the situation,” he said.

“Afghanistan will continue to protect its sovereignty. Whatever has happened at the borders, we are giving the proper reply and have achieved our targets. Qatar and Saudi Arabia asked us to stop, and hence we stopped.” Muttaqi added that while Afghanistan “wants peaceful resolution of the situation” and believes “all disputes must be resolved by dialogue,” his government was fully capable of defending its borders. “If someone doesn’t agree with that, Afghanistan has the capability to protect its borders,” he said. “I have told you what the Emirates want, but if someone isn’t agreeable, we have other ways as well.”