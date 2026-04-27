Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bishkek for the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. He will discuss regional security, counter-terrorism, and enhancing defence cooperation among member states.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting. Visuals from the Kyrgyz capital showed members of the Indian community greeting the Defence Minister with enthusiasm, offering bouquets and highlighting strong people-to-people ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.

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Earlier in the day, following his arrival here, Singh was accorded a traditional welcome and offered Borsok, a popular Kyrgyz delicacy, as part of the ceremonial reception. The Defence Minister is leading a high-level Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

SCO Meeting Agenda and Context

According to an official press release by the Ministry of Defence, the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting will see participating countries deliberate on a wide range of issues concerning regional defence and security, including international peace, counter-terrorism, and strengthening defence cooperation among member states. The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, particularly developments in West Asia. The SCO, one of the largest political and economic groupings in the region, is expected to consider measures aimed at reducing the impact of the ongoing conflict.

India's Stance and Bilateral Engagements

During the discussions, Rajnath Singh will underline India's commitment to global peace amid evolving security challenges and reiterate New Delhi's consistent policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism. He is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with defence ministers from select participating countries on the sidelines of the event.

About the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The SCO comprises India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. India became a full member in 2017 and assumed the organisation's rotating chairmanship in 2023. The SCO, established in 2001 by China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations, has evolved into a significant regional bloc over the past two decades. The grouping's influence was further bolstered in 2023 with the inclusion of Iran as a full member during the Indian presidency, cementing its role as a primary platform for security and economic cooperation across Eurasia.

The upcoming gathering serves as a critical forum for discussing the enhancement of military-to-military ties. Deliberations are expected to focus on comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies, the organisation of joint military exercises, and the deepening of intelligence-sharing mechanisms among member states. (ANI)