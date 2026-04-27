Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bishkek for the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting. He will discuss regional security, enhance defence cooperation, and stress India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during the key multilateral engagement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting, marking a key multilateral engagement focused on regional security and defence cooperation.

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Upon his arrival in the Kyrgyz capital, the Defence Minister was accorded a traditional welcome and offered Borsok, a popular Kyrgyz delicacy, as part of the ceremonial reception.

Rajnath Singh is expected to participate in discussions with defence counterparts from SCO member states on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing regional stability, and addressing shared security challenges.

India's Priorities for the Summit

Before his departure for Kyrgyzstan, Singh stated that he is "looking forward to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow" in a post on X.

He said that during the summit, he would underline India's commitment to global peace at a time when the world is facing multiple security challenges.

Alongside the wider multilateral discussions, he is also expected to restate India's key security priorities on the global stage.

Singh further added that he would strongly convey India's consistent policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism during talks with his counterparts from the region.

"Shall highlight India's commitment towards global peace, amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world, apart from conveying India's consistent stance on Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and Extremism," the post read.

The visit also provides a significant opportunity for direct diplomatic engagement with other member nations to strengthen security ties. Singh shared that he "will also be interacting bilaterally with the counterparts of other SCO member states and with the Indian community in Bishkek".

About the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The SCO, established in 2001 by China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations, has evolved into a significant regional bloc over the past two decades. The grouping's influence was further bolstered in 2023 with the inclusion of Iran as a full member during the Indian presidency, cementing its role as a primary platform for security and economic cooperation across Eurasia.

Focus on Military Ties and Counter-Terrorism

The upcoming gathering serves as a critical forum for discussing the enhancement of military-to-military ties. Deliberations are expected to focus on comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies, the organisation of joint military exercises, and the deepening of intelligence-sharing mechanisms among member states.

Robust India-Kyrgyzstan Defence Relations

On a bilateral level, India and Kyrgyzstan continue to maintain robust, long-standing defence relations, underpinned by regular joint training programmes and officer exchanges.

Recent diplomatic efforts have further strengthened this partnership, with the fourth meeting of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Working Group on defence cooperation held in New Delhi earlier this month. These discussions focused on expanding technical exchanges and building new industrial partnerships for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. (ANI)