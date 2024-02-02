Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag

    In an unexpected move, the late Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover has been listed for sale, leaving everyone eager to discover the price attached to the unique vehicle. The Queen's choice of wheels has sparked curiosity about the luxury ride's history and what potential buyers can expect.

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    A custom-made Range Rover extensively used by Queen Elizabeth is up for grabs in the UK. The sale of the Royal Range Rover is being organized by the Bramley Auctioneers with a jaw-dropping price tag. The blue Range Rover was also used for hosting global leaders during state visits by the late Queen.

    The vehicle was used during then-US President Barack Obama’s visit to the UK. When Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrived in Windsor. The Queen accompanied them on their ride to a private dinner hosted by the Royal Family at Windsor Castle. The photos of the visit are shared by Bramley Auctioneers in their Instagram post revealing the sale.

    The Range Rover has incredible facilities that one would've never imagined. It has a black leather interior and comes with a black diamond finish. The car has fixed steps that have been adapted to the needs of the user while also coming up with incredible security facilities. It is also more accessible due to the comfort level of the late Queen.

    The Range Rover has run up to 18,000 miles and doesn't require servicing until March 2024. One of the most unique features of the sale is that the buyer will get the same number plate that was used by the Royal Family previously. In most cases, the number plate is withdrawn after the sale by the Royal Family but the Range Rover sale will have its original number plate  - OU16 XVH.provenance.

    The sale ad on Bramley Auctioneers reads, “Land Rovers and Range Rovers that have seen service with the Royal Household normally always have the vehicle registration numbers changed once out of service, this is so that the vehicle's prior use can never be confirmed, however, this example still retains its original registration number, that being OU16 XVH, making it a unique opportunity to acquire a Range Rover with undisputed Royal and Presidential provenance.”

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Donald Trump raises possibility of AI involvement in mysterious red marks on his hands avv

    Donald Trump raises possibility of AI involvement in mysterious red marks on his hands

    Touching Discovery: World War II 'Great Escape' captives' secret letters unveiled, tale of hope and resilience avv

    Touching Discovery: World War II 'Great Escape' captives' secret letters unveiled, tale of hope and resilience

    India raises concern after explosive revelation of United Nations relief agency hand in Hamas attack on Israel avv

    India raises concern after explosive revelation of United Nations relief agency hand in Hamas attack on Israel

    Putin's ally predicts potential threats to Presidential challengers, cites Poisoning concerns avv

    Putin's ally predicts potential threats to Presidential challengers, cites poisoning concerns

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22% avv

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22%

    Recent Stories

    World Cancer Day: Namma Metro services to start at 4.30 am on February 4 for CANWALK and Runathon vkp

    World Cancer Day: Namma Metro services to start at 4.30 am on February 4 for CANWALK and Runathon

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH) snt

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)

    SPOTTED Ranbir Kapoor to KL Rahul; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to KL Rahul; celebs elevate style game

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal

    Donald Trump raises possibility of AI involvement in mysterious red marks on his hands avv

    Donald Trump raises possibility of AI involvement in mysterious red marks on his hands

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon