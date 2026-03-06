Israel's Labour Ministry estimates 490,000 workers (11% of the workforce) are absent due to Operation Roaring Lion. The conflict has severely impacted industries like arts, entertainment, leisure, education, and commerce on the home front.

On the 6th day of the fighting in Operation Roaring Lion against Iran, Israel's Ministry of Labour published the estimate of damage to the labour market following the special situation declared on the home front.

Impact on Key Industries

The main industries affected are arts, entertainment and leisure, management and support services, other services, education and commerce.

Over 10% of Labour Force Absent

According to the Labour Ministry's estimate, those absent from the labour market due to unemployment, active duty, or reserve forces constitute about 11% of the labour force, which is about 490,000 absentees. (ANI/TPS)