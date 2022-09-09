Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

    Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. The news has indeed left the residents of the United Kingdom heartbroken. People from all around the world took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the Queen.

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Twitter flooded with tributes mourn demise of longest serving monarch gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 12:07 AM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. She was battling health problems since last October, the Royal Family announced.She ruled for seventy years. The Queen's grandchildren William and Harry, as well as her son and heir Prince Charles, have gathered at her Balmoral home in the Scottish Highlands, where she spent her last days.

    "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family tweeted.

    The Queen, the oldest monarch in the world and the sovereign of Britain with the longest reign, has been experiencing "episodic mobility issues" since the end of the previous year, according to Buckingham Palace.

    Also Read | 'Operation Unicorn': Here's what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Twitter is flooded with heartfelt tributes for the UK monarch who celebrated the 70th anniversary of accession to the British throne in June this year.

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately

     

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

     

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi snt

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately snt

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately

    Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision; doctors 'concerned'

    Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision; doctors 'concerned'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is again 'weaponising' energy: United States AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is again 'weaponising' energy: United States

    Multiple shooting reported in Memphis 19 year old gunman goes live on Facebook arrested gcw

    Multiple shooting in Memphis, 19-year-old gunman goes live on Facebook; arrested

    Recent Stories

    Operation Unicorn Here s what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II s demise gcw

    'Operation Unicorn': Here's what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi snt

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately snt

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli century helps India blaze through Afghanistan, Twitter enthusiastic-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Kartavya Path: PM Modi says symbol of 'slavery', Rajpath, now consigned to history snt

    Kartavya Path: PM Modi says symbol of 'slavery', Rajpath, now consigned to history

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon