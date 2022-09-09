Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. The news has indeed left the residents of the United Kingdom heartbroken. People from all around the world took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. She was battling health problems since last October, the Royal Family announced.She ruled for seventy years. The Queen's grandchildren William and Harry, as well as her son and heir Prince Charles, have gathered at her Balmoral home in the Scottish Highlands, where she spent her last days.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family tweeted.

The Queen, the oldest monarch in the world and the sovereign of Britain with the longest reign, has been experiencing "episodic mobility issues" since the end of the previous year, according to Buckingham Palace.

Twitter is flooded with heartfelt tributes for the UK monarch who celebrated the 70th anniversary of accession to the British throne in June this year.

