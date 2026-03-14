Amid a West Asia security crisis, nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other destinations on Qatar Airways. The airline also transported the mortal remains of two deceased Indians on humanitarian grounds, the embassy said.

Nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways, the Indian Embassy in Doha said in an advisory.

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In a post on X, the embassy on Friday said the passengers travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other destinations. The airline also facilitated the transportation of the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died of natural causes, along with their accompanying family members, to Kochi on humanitarian grounds. Update/Advisory, 1700 hrs, March 13, 2026 • Almost 500 Indian nationals travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other global destinations today. Qatar Airways facilitated transportation of mortal remains of two Indians (natural deaths) and accompanying family members to… pic.twitter.com/r6GwXFgv6y — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 13, 2026

Limited Flight Operations Continue

The embassy said Qatar's airspace is only partially open, resulting in limited flight operations by Qatar Airways. "One flight to Mumbai is planned for operations by Qatar Airways on March 14," the advisory said, referring to Mumbai. It added that Indian nationals wishing to travel from India to Qatar can take Qatar Airways flights that are returning from India to Doha.

Indian Embassy Engages with Community

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, held another virtual meeting with Indian community organisations to brief them on the efforts undertaken by the embassy to ensure the welfare of the Indian community during the ongoing conflict situation. Around 100 community members attended the briefing, while daily meetings are also being held with apex Indian community organisations.

According to the embassy, members of the Indian community expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Qatar for ensuring the well-being of residents and reiterated that Qatar remains their "second home".

The advisory also said that any emergency cases related to travel or other issues can be brought to the attention of the embassy through helpline numbers or via Indian community organisations such as the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF).

Passengers Relieved as Qatar Ensures Stability

The embassy further noted that the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the situation in the country remains stable and services across vital sectors continue to operate normally, with Qatari authorities closely monitoring developments.

Earlier, passengers stuck in Doha finally reached New Delhi in a special flight being operated amid the prevailing tensions in West Asia. Upon arrival, the passengers shared their relief and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Qatar authorities during the situation. A passenger praised the Qatar government, saying that it would send an emergency alert during the interception of a missile to ensure citizen safety. After receiving the alert, citizens are supposed to remain inside closed areas. After the interception, another emergency alert is sent to announce that the situation is normal.

Background: West Asia Security Crisis

The limited flight operations follow an escalating West Asia security crisis, triggered by Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil transits. (ANI)