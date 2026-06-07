Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal stated Nepal aims to resolve border issues with India through diplomacy and an 'open heart'. He said Kathmandu will not view India with a 'geopolitical lens' and seeks economic partnership.

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Nepal aims to resolve its border issues with India through diplomatic channels, asserting that no challenge is insurmountable if both nations approach discussions with an "open heart," Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said on Sunday.

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The top diplomat emphasised that the newly formed government in Kathmandu refuses to view India through the "distorted, hyper-sensitive lens of 21st century geopolitics," opting instead to foster a mutually beneficial partnership aimed at driving overall prosperity for both nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Khanal who began a three-day official visit to New Delhi on Friday, today addressed media personnel in New Delhi, a day after his wide-ranging and productive bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Nepalese Foreign Minister three-day visit is intended to strengthen bilateral ties, an engagement that has been closely watched amid a raging controversy triggered by Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah's recent remarks on the boundary row between the two sides.

'Open Heart' Diplomacy and Economic Focus

Underscoring Nepal's constructive approach to bilateral challenges, Khanal noted that no problem is too large and no boundary too complex when we sit down with an open heart. "We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and with a single, transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal," he stated.

Reaffirming Kathmandu's commitment to cooperative diplomacy over rhetoric, the minister added, "Rather than engaging in hyper-nationalistic grandstanding, we are pursuing calm, data-driven approach to resolve issues."

Keen to Partner with a 'Rising India'

Highlighting India's stellar global trajectory and economic achievements, Khanal lauded India's economic growth as a significant opportunity for the region. "When we look across the border, we see a Rising India - an India that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse," he said.

Looking forward to a future of shared growth and collaborative success, the minister expressed Nepal's keen interest in deeply aligning with India's developmental strides. "We want to engage with this India of intense aspiration and cutting-edge technology. In turn, we bring the energy of an Aspiring Nepal," Khanal added. (ANI)