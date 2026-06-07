Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal advocates for a development-focused partnership with a 'rising India'. He detailed talks with S Jaishankar on trade, energy, and launched a new cross-border digital payment system to boost ties.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Sunday advocated for a development-oriented partnership with India, asserting that Kathmandu strongly desires to collaborate with a "rising India" that has established itself as a major economic and technological force.

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A Vision Beyond Geopolitics

Addressing a media briefing during his official visit to India, Khanal underscored the deep civilisational and cultural linkages binding the two nations, describing the relationship as one that transcends mere geography. "We're not merely neighbours on the map; we're children of the same rivers," Khanal stated, while highlighting that the press plays a vital role in shaping public understanding of bilateral engagements. "In vibrant, pluralistic democracies like ours, the media is the ultimate custodian of the narrative of our visits," he said.

The minister emphasised that Nepal's current political leadership intends to move beyond traditional geopolitical friction, focusing instead on progressive development, enhanced connectivity, and economic growth. "When we look across the border, we see India as an economic powerhouse," Khanal said. "We see a rising India that has redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing technology and economic power. We want to engage with this India of aspiration, innovation, and execution."

Comprehensive Bilateral Talks

Detailing his high-level diplomatic engagements in the national capital, Khanal noted that he held detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a wide range of issues central to bilateral cooperation. "Our discussions covered the full spectrum of the Nepal-India relationship, including trade, cross-border connectivity, energy partnership, water resources management, and people-to-people ties," he affirmed.

The minister reiterated that Nepal seeks to place economic transformation at the very centre of its engagement with India, firmly rejecting the practice of viewing bilateral ties through the lens of old geopolitical rivalries.

Development and Digital Cooperation Milestones

Highlighting significant recent milestones in bilateral cooperation, Khanal announced the operationalisation of cross-border digital payment transactions under a memorandum of understanding between Nepal's NCHL and India's NPCI. He explained that the initiative would successfully link the payment systems of both countries and enable UPI-style cross-border transactions, directly benefiting entrepreneurs, tourists, and ordinary citizens on both sides of the border.

Further demonstrating the strong developmental partnership, Khanal announced the formal handover of 72 health-sector projects and 12 cultural-sector reconstruction projects in Nepal that were completed with Indian assistance following the 2015 earthquake.

The minister added that both sides are actively expanding cooperation in digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies. An MoU was exchanged between Kathmandu University's Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence and India's Digital India Mission to strengthen collaboration in the sector.

Focus on Delivering Tangible Results

Responding to queries regarding a potential upcoming visit by Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah, Khanal stated that Nepal's leadership remains deeply keen to deliver visible results to the public and advance cooperation that produces tangible benefits on the ground. (ANI)