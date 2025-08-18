PM Modi and President Putin held a phone call where Putin briefed on his Alaska meeting with Trump. PM Modi stressed peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict and both leaders agreed to strengthen India-Russia strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, President Putin shared details of his recent meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska last week. Putin gave his assessment of the discussions he had with the US leader. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for the update. He underlined India’s clear and consistent stand that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved only through peaceful means. Modi repeated that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the best way forward.

Prime Minister Modi later posted on X about the conversation. He wrote, "Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come."

Putin updates PM Modi on Alaska talks with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, President Putin shared his views on his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Prime Minister Modi thanked him for the update and underlined India's clear and consistent position that conflicts must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy. He also stressed that India supports all efforts aimed at achieving such outcomes. The two leaders also spoke about their countries' partnership. They discussed how to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. Both agreed that cooperation in different sectors should continue to grow.

Strengthening India-Russia strategic ties

PM Modi and Putin highlighted that stronger cooperation would benefit both nations across multiple areas. The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch to take forward their discussions and ensure close coordination in the days ahead. India and Russia share a strong and old partnership that plays an important role in India's foreign policy. Their ties became closer after the 2000 'Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership', signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit. Since then, cooperation has expanded in politics, security, defense, trade, economy, science and culture. In 2010, the relationship was upgraded to a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', highlighting the depth of trust and regular dialogue between the two countries.

India and Russia share close historical ties in defence, energy and trade. This latest call reflects continuing high-level engagement between the two leaders. It also highlights India's position of maintaining dialogue with all major global powers while pushing for peace in Ukraine. The call comes at a time when global attention is on efforts to end the war in Ukraine. India's message of diplomacy and dialogue once again stresses its role as a country that supports peaceful solutions to conflicts.

'No Ukraine war if Trump had led US in 2022'

On Friday, after the Alaska summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russia-Ukraine war might not have started if Donald Trump had been US President in 2022. Speaking at a joint press conference in Alaska after nearly three hours of talks with Trump, Putin recalled warning Joe Biden in 2022 against letting tensions reach 'the point of no return'. He agreed with Trump's claim that the war could have been avoided under his leadership. Putin described the meeting as constructive and respectful, stressing Russia and the US are close neighbours despite being divided by oceans and the International Date Line.