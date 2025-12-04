Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded PM Narendra Modi's firm leadership, stating he does not succumb to pressure from any country, including the US. Ahead of his India visit, Putin called India a major global player and a trusted partner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership and said that the Indian PM does not succumb to pressure from any country, including the US. Russian President Vladimir Putin was speaking to Aaj Tak and India Today at the Kremlin ahead of his India visit and called India a major global player. "Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Relationship Rooted in Trust and Cooperation

Putin described his relationship with PM Modi as both professional and personal, rooted in mutual trust and long-term cooperation. He called PM Modi a leader who sets "very challenging tasks" and drives India's high-growth trajectory with key initiatives like Make in India. "Our collaborative endeavours with Prime Minister Modi carry significant weight because they transcend our mutual ties. Given its direct relevance to both nations, ensuring stability in key areas of engagement is crucial, as it helps secure the fulfilment of our objectives. Prime Minister Modi sets very challenging tasks for the country - and for himself in the first place, then for the administration, and eventually for the nation," he said.

Putin said that PM Modi's call for 'Make in India' has a practical dimension to the bilateral relations. "Take, for example, his famous pitch, "Make in India." It has a practical dimension, including for our bilateral relations. When we meet, he always says, "Let's do this, let's do that, let's look at this area and that." I can list them all. Therefore, we have a lot of practical areas of cooperation," he said.

A Partnership for Global Stability

Putin emphasised the seven-decade-old 'dostee/druzhba', calling the partnership stable, evolving, and critical in a rapidly changing world. He noted that India and Russia's cooperation goes beyond bilateral ties and contributes to global stability. "You know, the world is evolving rapidly -- and this pace keeps getting faster, which is plainly visible to all. The global configuration is changing, with new centres of power emerging, and the global power landscape is changing too. Therefore, it's crucial to ensure stability among major nations, since this forms the groundwork for gradual progress in both bilateral and international relations," he said.

'Like Old Friends': An Anecdote of Camaraderie

Putin even shared an anecdote about the informal car ride with PM Modi during the SCO Summit, describing it as a simple gesture of camaraderie. "We have just gone over the current topics. This wasn't prearranged; we simply stepped out, and my car was waiting. I asked, "Would you like to come along?" That's all there is to it -- a gesture of human solidarity, camaraderie, and friendship. No hidden scheme was involved. We climbed into the car like old friends and talked en route. We always have things to discuss. What's more, we continued our conversation and just remained in the car," he said.

"Eventually, I suggested: «Let's go, they are already waiting for us. » There is nothing special here; it simply indicates that we have matters to discuss and those matters are very important to us," Putin added.

'India is a Major Global Player'

Putin said that India is no longer a nation that can be treated "as it was 77 years ago." "It appears that both India and the world recognise that India cannot continue to be treated the way it was treated 77 years ago. India is a major global player, not a British colony, and everyone must accept this reality," he said.

Extensive Collaboration and A Look Ahead

Putin lauded the collaboration India shares with Russia which spans over an extensive array of collaborations. "I am delighted to be meeting, as you've mentioned, my friend Prime Minister Modi. We have made a specific arrangement to do so in India because there are numerous topics on which we need to talk, and our collaboration with India spans an extensive array and, of course, the unique nature of our relationship adds another layer of significance. I also want to highlight that India's progress over the past 77 years since gaining independence , an extremely brief span in historical terms, has been substantial indeed, and India has truly come a long way in development," he said.

Putin who on his first visit to India in four years, was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, following which the two leaders departed in the same vehicle. He will be in India from November 4-5. (ANI)