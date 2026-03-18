PM Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, conveying Eid greetings and India's strong condemnation of attacks on the UAE. They discussed the West Asia situation and the importance of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed Eid greetings to his 'brother' Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. In the call, PM Modi reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

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In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure."

He added, "We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region."

Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2026

UAE Under Attack

Earlier in the day, a projectile struck struck a tanker anchored 23 nautical miles (42.6km) east of Fujairah in the UAE, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. No injuries were reported in the incident, which caused minor structural damage, it added, as per Al Jazeera.

UAE's Ministry of Defence said earlier in the day that they are dealing with attacks from Iran. In a post on X, it said, "The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions."

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة. UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/nr0nJy48pG — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 17, 2026

UAE air defences engage 10 ballistic missiles, 45 UAVs The UAE air defence systems on 17th March 2026 engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 45 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise… pic.twitter.com/87tutcctGI — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 17, 2026

Interceptions and Casualties

The UAE air defence systems on March 17 engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 45 UAVs launched from Iran. These attacks have resulted in the death of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as six fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities, UAE Ministry of Defence said.

A total of 157 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia, as per the Ministry.