    Putin planning suicide? Report claims Russian President may take step like Adolf Hitler to escape coup

    Recent months have seen reports suggesting that Putin has been replaced by a body double, with some speculating that he might have already passed away. However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's future have been raised, with experts speculating that he might be contemplating a dramatic exit akin to Adolf Hitler's. The speculation arises from the possibility of Putin facing a coup or internal dissent within his regime.

    On October 7, Vladimir Putin celebrated his 71st birthday, leading some experts reportedly suggesting that it could be his last. The Kremlin has been dealing with infighting and internal disagreements since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Israel-Hamas war: Alleged video of IDF soldiers capturing final moments before tragic end goes viral - WATCH

    The reports became believable because earlier this year, Putin faced a near-overthrow when troops from the Wagner Group, led by chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, allegedly attempted to overthrow him. While the coup attempt was reportedly called off, it has heightened concerns about Putin's security.

    One expert, Professor Anthony Glees, has raised the possibility that if Putin perceives a serious threat to his regime, he might consider taking his own life, just like Adolf Hitler's fate in 1945. Glees mentioned that Putin might opt for this extreme measure to avoid the humiliation of being stripped of power.

    Glees elaborated, "He may be looking at the golden pistol on his desk thinking, yep, time's up. If he is sufficiently terrified, yes, he could reach for that gun. That would be the answer, and a new era would begin."

    Glees further outlined that there are two potential scenarios for Putin's downfall: his assassination or a coup that successfully removes him from power.

    Recent months have seen reports suggesting that Putin has been replaced by a body double, with some speculating that he might have already passed away. However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims.

    Clashes erupt as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters rally across American cities - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
