Israel-Hamas war: Alleged video of IDF soldiers capturing final moments before tragic end goes viral - WATCH

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant outfit, Hamas, an alleged video recording capturing the last moments of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers just minutes before they tragically lost their lives has gone viral on social media. "IDF soldiers in army base along Gaza recording their last moments before Palestinian groups killed them. They were all killed minutes after recording this footage," read the caption of the purported video posted on X by several users. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas Palestinian militants continued on Monday in seven to eight locations around the Gaza Strip inside Israel, the army said. "We're still fighting. There are between seven to eight open places around Gaza (where) we have still warriors fighting terrorists," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, two days after Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Israel. "We thought by yesterday we would have full control. I hope we will by the end of the day."

Israel formally declared war against Hamas following unprecedented large-scale attacks by Hamas on Saturday. The ongoing conflict has tragically resulted in over 1,100 deaths on both sides, leaving thousands wounded. In a series of coordinated strikes, Hamas initiated a three-pronged attack on Israel, involving rocket barrages, a successful infiltration into southern towns, and armed men sent via alternate routes. In retaliation, Israel launched a large-scale airstrike operation, asserting the elimination of 400 militants, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to reduce the group to “rubble"

Ongoing concern persists for the fate of several Israelis, including military officers, who have been taken hostage by Hamas and forcibly brought into Gaza. This troubling development has unfolded amid continuing clashes in certain regions, as stated by the group. Hamas has indicated its willingness to secure the release of these hostages in exchange for the freedom of thousands of Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force in a message on X stated, "The IDF spokesman informs that in the last 20 hours, the IDF carried out 4 waves of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, during which more than 800 targets were attacked. Between 50-60 fighter planes participated in each attack wave. In total, since the beginning of the war, Air Force aircraft have dropped about 2,000 weapons and more than 1,000 tons of bombs have been dropped on Gaza."

"The first attack wave was carried out yesterday at 15:00 in the afternoon. It lasted about an hour and a half, during which the Air Force dropped hundreds of tons of munitions on 120 targets in the city of Beit Hanon. The second attack wave was carried out yesterday at 21:00 in the evening. It lasted about an hour and a half, during which the Air Force dropped 100 tons of munitions on about 120 targets throughout Sajaya in Gaza City. A third attack wave was carried out tonight at 01:00 at night and included an attack on about 25 targets, including 20 military infrastructures. In addition, three rocket launchers aimed at the territory of the State of Israel and a mosque from which the fighting in Jabaliya was conducted were attacked. A fourth attack wave was completed a short time ago this morning, in which the Air Force attacked more than 500 targets all over the Gaza Strip," it added.

The Israeli Air Force further stated, "In total, with the opening of the third day of the war, the Israeli Air Force destroyed approximately 1,200 targets in the Gaza Strip, along its length and breadth. At any given moment, there are dozens of aircraft over the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue to carry out more intense and significant attacks throughout the Gaza Strip."

"So far, 21 high-rise buildings in Gaza have been attacked for which there was intelligence information about a connection to terrorist activity. A military headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas is located in one of the buildings. As of this hour, according to the IDF's estimates, there are over 400 terrorists killed in the Gaza Strip, and hundreds more terrorists killed in the territory of the State of Israel. This is alongside dozens of prisoners among the terrorists caught in the territory of the country. At the same time as the airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, tens of thousands of IDF soldiers under the command of IDF commanders continue to cleanse the area surrounding Gaza of terrorists. This is a combative nature of going from door to door, searching the gardens and extensive searches," the statement further noted.

"Directed by the Navy's control units, the Navy eliminated dozens of terrorists who tried to enter the country by sea. Forces of the 13th flotilla took captive a senior member of the Hamas naval force during He was caught on the beach. Since the beginning of the war, the Chief of Staff and the Commander of CENTCOM (Central Command of the United States Army) have spoken twice. The Commander of CENTCOM emphasized in the talks the American backing for the IDF and the State of Israel in general," it concluded.