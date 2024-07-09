Putin drives PM Modi around in golf cart at Novo Ogoryovo, gives tour of his residence (WATCH)

PM Modi landed in Moscow on Monday following which Putin invited the Indian leader to his private residence. Probably the most noteworthy decision that came out of the informal meeting between Modi and Putin was the freeing of Indian nationals working in the Russian Army

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi riding in a golf cart driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention on social media platforms. The widely shared video shows PM Modi being driven to an unofficial meeting at Putin's home in Novo-Ogaryovo, close to Moscow, on Monday, with Putin and two delegates sat behind them.

During the visit, Russian President Putin personally guided PM Modi around his residence and gave him a tour in an electric car.

After meeting with the Indian community in Moscow, PM Modi had an informal gathering with Putin at his residence. There, the leaders enjoyed tea on a terrace, took a ride together in a golf cart, and visited the stables.

Following their informal talks, PM Modi expressed delight to Putin, describing the visit as a “moment of joy.” Later, PM Modi posted a picture of the leaders hugging on X and wrote, "Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia."

Putin welcomed Prime Minister Modi to his private house after the Indian leader arrived in Moscow on Monday. The release of Indian citizens serving in the Russian Army was likely the most significant outcome of the unofficial meeting between Modi and Putin.

India has been bringing attention to the problem of its citizens being tricked into joining the Russian military after being promised good employment or educational opportunities, only to end up on the front lines.

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday that is largely being seen in the context of wider geopolitical turmoil arising out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

