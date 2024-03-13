Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Proposed TikTok ban by US could 'Come Back to Bite' warns China amid escalating tensions

    Beijing has issued a stern caution to the United States, asserting that a proposed ban on the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform TikTok could have serious consequences for the US, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Amid escalating tensions between the United States and China, Beijing issued a stark warning regarding a proposed ban on the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok. The US House of Representatives is poised to vote on a bill that would compel TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company or face a ban within the country.

    This legislative move represents the most significant threat to TikTok yet, as concerns mount globally over its Chinese ownership and potential ties to Beijing's Communist Party. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin denounced the proposed ban, highlighting the lack of evidence linking TikTok to any national security threats.

    Wang criticized the US for what he described as "bullying behavior," emphasizing its adverse effects on normal business activities and international investment confidence. He warned that such actions would ultimately rebound against the United States itself.

    The impending vote, scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to pass with strong bipartisan support in the House of Representatives. However, the bill's fate remains uncertain in the Senate, where influential figures are hesitant to endorse such a drastic measure against a widely popular app boasting 170 million users in the United States.

    The outcome of this legislative move carries significant implications for the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers, as well as for the future of TikTok's operations within the United States. The diplomatic tensions between the United States and China have now translated into a tech war under the gambit of national security threats.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
