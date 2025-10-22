Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said a productive conversation is occurring between India and Canada on law enforcement and public safety, following Canada’s listing of the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

Ontario: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Tuesday said that there was productive conversation going on with India on law enforcement, CBC News reported.

Anand said that matters of public safety are of utmost importance, and that is why Canada enlisted Bishnoi Gang as the terrorist organization. Anita Anand visited India from October 12-14.

"If you take a look at the joint statement between the two countries, the first page is in fact dedicated to the concerns relating to law enforcement. There is a productive conversation that is occurring between officials of our government and the government of India. They have not before issued a joint statement like we issued on Monday together," she said.

"If you take a look at the wording of that joint statement it is forceful. If you take a listen to the words of Minister Jaishankar, the foreign minister, my counterpart those words are also reiterative of the position that law enforcement matters. So for the first time we are having a very constructive policy-oriented dialogue with India to ensure that public safety remains at the very top of the agenda," she told CBC News.

Anand further told CBC News that the rule of law is upheld at all times, as the police investigation into the gang is going on.

"We have listed the Bishnoi group as a terrorist entity in Canadian law responding to the concerns relating to public safety that has have been raised. And then finally, I know as a matter of fact, as do you, that the RCMP investigation is ongoing and is absolutely imperative to ensuring that the rule of law remains firm and unimpeded by any other policy of our government," she said.

"Well, to be clear, when there is an entity listed as a terrorist group under Canadian law, the full force and effect of the Canadian criminal code will apply to activities of that group. So, it shouldn't be brushed over," she added.

Anand emphasised that law enforcement and public security remains an absolute priority for the government.

"I don't deny the importance of ensuring that law enforcement dialogue where we are raising at every turn concerns relating to public safety and security in our own country continues. That is an absolute priority. The protection of public safety in this country regardless of who you are must continue. It is the foremost priority in this conversation and at the same time ensuring that we are fulfilling other needs from an economic perspective," she said.

She further told CBC News that they did not go back to normal yet, as there are several issues of public safety that are being ironed out.

"We're not going back to normal. Back to normal wouldn't involve a law enforcement dialogue. Back to normal would not include listing the Bishnoi gang. Back to normal would not include an independent RCMP investigation. Back to normal would not include the continued raising at every turn of the public safety concerns of the Canadian public. So back to normal is not happening now. We are at all times ensuring that public safety concerns are at the very top of the agenda," she said.

Earlier on October 3, days after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was listed as a terror entity by Canada's federal government, Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with his Canadian counterpart last month and that both sides held "productive discussions" on counterterrorism among other areas and have agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement.

The Canadian federal government earlier this week listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code giving authorities the power to freeze assets, block funding, and prosecute members under "anti-terrorism" laws.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in his weekly media briefing stated, “As you are aware, NSA Ajit Doval met Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA), Nathalie Drouin on 18th September... Both sides held productive discussions on strengthening the bilateral cooperation in areas of counter terrorism, transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges.”

Jaiswal further said, “They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement. Both sides remain in touch on all these issues.”

The MEA in a statement underlined that the meeting between Doval and Droun formed part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada and also served as a follow-up to discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta in Canada.

Both sides, according to the MEA, acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership. They held productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges. They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement.

In addition, the two NSAs also deliberated on priority areas for future cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

According to the MEA, both sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier, the Government of Canada said that the Bishnoi Gang have a presence in Canada and is active in areas with significant diaspora communities. It further said that the Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. According to the statement, with the addition of the Bishnoi gang, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code of Canada.

