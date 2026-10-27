Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein is on his country's first state visit to India, meeting with President Murmu and PM Modi to bolster economic ties, innovation, and strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Historic Diplomatic Engagement

Acting Head of State of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Hereditary Prince Alois, standing alongside his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie, on Tuesday said that his country's first state visit to India reflected the importance Liechtenstein attached to its relationship with New Delhi. The Hereditary Prince made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the royal couple was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein's first state visit to this remarkable country,” Hereditary Prince Alois said. “This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India. The conclusion of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA, with India, which entered into force a year ago, marked a significant milestone in this regard,” he added.

Future Economic Cooperation

“We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further. In particular, we see tremendous potential in expanding our economic cooperation in areas such as innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology,” he said. “Across these and many other areas, our two countries possess complementary strengths that we can bring together for the lasting benefit of both our countries,” Hereditary Prince Alois added.

Delegation and High-Level Meetings

During the ceremony, Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie met members of the Indian delegation, while President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the visiting Liechtenstein delegation. From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, alongwith other senior Indian officials, were present. Chaudhary had earlier welcomed Hereditary Prince Alois on his arrival in the national capital.

Earlier, Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, accompanied by his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie, attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Hereditary Prince Alois, along with his wife, arrived in New Delhi as part of his ongoing state visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the visit would provide renewed impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries. In a post on X, the MEA said, "A new chapter in India–Liechtenstein engagement. H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi today, following his visit to Vadodara, as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. He was received by MoS @jayantrld at the airport. The visit will provide renewed impetus to the bilateral relations."

Prince Alois arrived in Mumbai earlier on Monday before travelling to Vadodara as part of his state visit. He is accompanied by his spouse, Hereditary Princess Sophie, along with a high-level official delegation and a business delegation comprising industry leaders. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral engagement, with a focus on expanding diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

After a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the MEA, the official engagements in New Delhi include a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary are also scheduled to call on the Hereditary Prince.

The state visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. India and Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 and marked the 30th anniversary of their bilateral ties in 2023. Prince Alois had earlier visited New Delhi in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit. He has also visited India in 2010 and 2018. The delegation is scheduled to conclude its state visit and depart India on Wednesday, according to the MEA. (ANI)