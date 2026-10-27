Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and Princess Sophie attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The visit aims to boost bilateral trade and diplomatic cooperation between India and Liechtenstein.

Ceremonial Reception in New Delhi

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, accompanied by his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie, attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present at the venue ahead of the ceremony.

Earlier on Monday, Hereditary Prince Alois, along with his wife, arrived in New Delhi as part of his ongoing state visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the visit would provide renewed impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic Objectives and Schedule

Official Engagements

In a post on X, the MEA said, "A new chapter in India–Liechtenstein engagement. H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi today, following his visit to Vadodara, as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. He was received by MoS @jayantrld at the airport. The visit will provide renewed impetus to the bilateral relations."

Prince Alois arrived in Mumbai earlier on Monday before travelling to Vadodara as part of his state visit. He is accompanied by his spouse, Hereditary Princess Sophie, along with a high-level official delegation and a business delegation comprising industry leaders. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral engagement, with a focus on expanding diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

After a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the MEA, the official engagements in New Delhi include a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary are also scheduled to call on the Hereditary Prince.

Historical Context of Ties

The state visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. India and Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 and marked the 30th anniversary of their bilateral ties in 2023.

Prince Alois had earlier visited New Delhi in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit. He has also visited India in 2010 and 2018. The delegation is scheduled to conclude its state visit and depart India on Wednesday, according to the MEA. (ANI)