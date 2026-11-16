Prince William and Princess Kate played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. The event aimed to promote environmental sustainability and awareness about protecting the planet while engaging with local schoolchildren.

Prince William and Kate Join Sachin Tendulkar for Gully Cricket Match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Prince William and Princess Kate joined legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket with schoolchildren in Mumbai at Ballard Estate on Monday morning, as part of an initiative to promote environmental sustainability and raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet. Prince William tried his hand at batting before bowling to Princess Kate, and later to the Master Blaster himself; Tendulkar also took to the crease to showcase his trademark batting skills.

Before playing cricket, Tendulkar shared a lively exchange with the Prince and Princess of Wales, using animated hand gestures to seemingly demonstrate moments from the game. Prince William and Princess Catherine listened attentively, responding with smiles as the trio engaged in a warm and animated conversation about cricket. Tendulkar seemed enthusiastic as he guided the Prince before the game, while Kate Middleton cheerfully watched from the sidelines. Tendulkar alongwith Prince William and Kate Middleton, took turns to bat, enjoying the light-hearted activity at the Ballard Estate. For the outing, Prince William sported a white shirt paired with a navy blue sleeveless Nehru-style jacket and dark trousers, while Princess Catherine looked elegant in a light lime-green double-breasted blazer teamed with a white top and matching trousers. Sachin opted for a smart-casual look in a navy blue shirt and dark denim trousers, completing the relaxed yet polished appearance. (ANI)