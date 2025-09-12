Prince Harry “loved” being back in the UK during his first visit in nearly two years, a spokesperson said. The Duke of Sussex met King Charles III for a private tea and attended charitable events.

London: Prince Harry "loved" being back in the UK, his spokesperson said Thursday, as the US-based royal wrapped up a visit that ended a nearly two-year estrangement from his father King Charles III.

Harry, who will turn 41 on Monday, met the king on Wednesday afternoon at his Clarence House residence for a private tea, in their first meeting since February 2024.

On that occasion, he had rushed back to the UK after Charles announced he had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has been in the UK since Monday for a series of engagements, had appealed for a reconciliation earlier this year.

"He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him," Harry's spokesperson said Thursday.

The prince had become increasingly estranged from the rest of the royal family since stepping down from his royal duties and moving to north America with his wife Meghan in 2020.

They have since settled in California and have publicly criticised the family on several occasions.

Relations with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, remain strained, according to reports.

The pair did not have any interaction during his visit and are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

Both brothers were in different parts of Windsor on Monday, when Harry visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died three years ago, on September 8, 2022.

During his stay, which he made without Meghan or his children, Harry spent most of his time at events related to his charitable endeavours.

He visited the Diana Award in central London on Thursday morning for a final engagement, where he heard from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

The charity was founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana, who died when he was 12.

