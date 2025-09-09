Prince Harry visited Windsor Castle to pay private respects at the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex carried out the tribute away from public attention.

London: Estranged British royal Prince Harry visited Windsor Castle west of London on Monday to place a wreath at the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died three years ago.

Harry, who lives in California and rarely comes back to the UK, visited the castle's St. George's Chapel, the final resting place of the late queen, who died on September 8, 2022.

The prince arrived in the UK on Monday and will carry out several engagements over the coming days.

But one question remains unanswered: will he meet his father King Charles III, who is suffering from cancer, after years of family turmoil?

He has not met his father since February 2024, when he caught a plane to the UK after learning that the 76-year-old king was diagnosed with cancer, for which he is still undergoing treatment.

Harry was alone when he visited Windsor Castle to honour his grandmother, his spokesperson told AFP.

Despite being just a few miles away from his brother Prince William, the prospect of reconciliation seemed remote as the embittered siblings made separate tributes to their grandmother.

Heir-to-the-throne William and his wife Katherine spent the day not far from Windsor Castle, visiting a women's organisation that the late queen was a decades-long member of.

Their father Charles spent the weekend in Scotland.

Charity awards

Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, attended the WellChild charity awards ceremony in London on Monday evening.

A patron of the organisation for 17 years, he was scheduled to give a speech and present an award to an "inspirational child".

Harry will travel north to Nottingham on Tuesday, where he will visit a community recording studio and announce a donation to another charity, Children in Need.

The prince left frontline royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, sparking a public feud that was worsened by revealing interviews and his 2023 memoir "Spare".

Harry said in May that he "would love a reconciliation" with his family, adding that he did "not know how much longer my father has".

